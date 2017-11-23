Hazard admits Real Madrid admiration as he clarifies future

Eden Hazard insists he remains loyal to Chelsea despite fresh talk linking him with a move to Real Madrid.

The Belgium star is regularly linked with a move to the European champions and his name appears to have cropped up again as Real president Florentino Perez bids to breathe fresh life into his under-performing side.

Hazard has admitted previously that the prospect of playing under his idol Zinedine Zidane would tempt him, but when asked about Real Madrid again, the 2015 Player of the Year insists his focus remains at Stamford Bridge.

“I am always very fine at this club. I still have two years of my contract [left],” Hazard told Canal+.

“When I feel the desire to leave, I’ll leave. But, for now, I’m a Blue.

“We know the admiration that I have for Real, but I’m at Chelsea. Every year, things were said about me but I stayed.

“In Lille, I was announced in Paris, but I stayed. And in Chelsea, people always said that I’m leaving, but I’m still here.”

Hazard has three goals in his last two games for Chelsea after being asked to operate in a more central role and, speaking with BT Sports, pundit Frank Lampard thinks the position suits his game.

“When Chelsea play well Eden Hazard plays well, it’s been a constant over the last few years and he creates so much,” the former Blues midfielder said.

“Goals is the one question mark really – we speak about him regularly and the number of goals he gets.

“But the position he’s in this season gets him closer to the goal and he picks it up centrally. He can play as a false nine but you can ask Willian and Pedro to alternate with him.

“I do like seeing him in this central role though. When he does get in these central positions he can finish. He is the magic in this Chelsea team. There are other great players but when he’s on it he really does make the difference.”

