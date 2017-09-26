Hazard brands one of Conte’s key approaches as ‘pointless’

Chelsea star Eden Hazard says asking attacking talents such as himself to track is “pointless” as it limits their effectiveness at the other end of the pitch.

The Belgium international is only just feeling his way to back to full fitness after recovering from a broken ankle injury sustained during the summer internationals, but did start the recent 5-1 demolition of Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup.

Hazard played a leading role last season as Chelsea arrested their slump from the season prior to win their second Premier League in three seasons, but when asked what makes the perfect footballer, the Belgian admits that he is less effective if he has been asked to track back during a game.

“You don’t need that [tracking back],” Hazard told France Football. “You can write that.

“Don’t tell Conte, but you can write that it’s pointless. If you defend too much, you tire yourself out.

“If I’ve spent the whole game defending, forget about me being useful after the 60th minute, and I’m quite fit.

“There are people who are meant to defend, while others are there to attack.

“After that, it’s up to the manager. If that’s what he wants, you need to do it, otherwise you sit on the bench.

“I defend too. I don’t like it, but I have to with Antonio [Conte].”