Hazard claims Man City star De Bruyne is best Prem player

Chelsea star Eden Hazard has claimed that his Belgium teammate Kevin De Bruyne is the best player in the Premier League.

Hazard played a huge role in the Blues title success last season, but City are setting the pace this season after a blistering start.

Speaking ahead of Belgium’s friendly at home to Mexico on Friday, Hazard admitted that he feels his Belgium teammate De Bruyne s the best player currently in the league.

“Kevin is definitely the best player in the Premier League at the moment,” he said.

“City are the best Premier League team and Kevin is an important player in [Pep] Guardiola’s system.

“It’s easy to play with Kevin because we’re good players.”

Hazard has admitted it is unlikely he will play both of Belgium’s upcoming friendlies as he continues to manage a busy workload.

“It would be silly to play 90 minutes twice but I still want to play,” he said.

“Personally I feel good. There is no apprehension related to my return from injury.

“I am already at the top but I still hope to improve.”