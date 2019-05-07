Hazard considers transfer request as he sets out colossal wage demands

Chelsea star Eden Hazard could hand in a transfer request in order to push through a summer move to Real Madrid, reports in Spain claimed.

Hazard has been sensational for the Blues this season, and is by far and away their most prolific contributor with 16 goals and 15 assists in 36 Premier League appearances.

Speculation has been rife that Real Madrid will sign him when the transfer window reopens in the summer, though the deal is apparently not entirely straightforward.

According to a report from Spanish outlet AS, Chelsea have not yet accepted defeat in their hopes of keeping Hazard next season, and that could force the Belgian to take action himself.

The outlet suggests that Hazard could now formally request a transfer to the Santiago Bernabeu rather than wait around for his contract to be up at the west London club.

Chelsea will apparently ask for around £100m to facilitate a deal this summer, but Real for their part will try and lower that price tag.

Meanwhile, Italian outlet TMW states that discussions are ongoing between Hazard and Real Madrid over a summer move, with the former Genk star demanding an annual salary of €17.5m.

