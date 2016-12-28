Hazard: Current Chelsea team better than 2015 champions

Eden Hazard believes that the current Chelsea side is better than the one which won the league under Jose Mourinho in the 2014/15 season.

The Blues made it 12 wins in a row on Boxing Day with a 3-0 win over Bournemouth as Hazard netted from the penalty.

Antonio Conte’s men lead the Premier League table by six points, and face Stoke on Saturday where they will look to equal Arsenal’s record of 13 top-flight wins in a row.

Chelsea won the title by eight points in 2015 in what was a thoroughly impressive campaign under Mourinho, but the Beglian believes this team is better.

When asked if Conte’s side is the best Chelsea team he has played in, the Belgian, who arrived at the club in 2012, said: “Yes because we win every game! We are full of confidence.

“We try to do something that we didn’t do in the past. We score some goals.”

“We feel good. We are full of confidence. We take game after game and try to win every game,” Hazard added.

“We don’t look at records but if we can make history in this club we will. It’s not only about Chelsea, this league.

“This league is very difficult. Every game we try to win.

“But now the opponents try to give everything because they want to be first. Now we are first and everyone wants to beat us.”