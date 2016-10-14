Hazard ‘doing the best he can’, but wants central role at Chelsea

Eden Hazard has admitted he prefers to play in the number 10 role rather than out wide but does not expect to be given the freedom at Chelsea.

Belgium boss Roberto Martinez has shifted Hazard inside since taking over and the 25-year-old responded with two goals during the international break.

Hazard won the PFA Player of the Year award after starring from the left wing in Chelsea’s title win of 2014/15, but would rather operate centrally.

“I like to play as a number 10. I think I have more freedom offensively. For Belgium, we have full backs who run hard and create a lot of space, which is good and I like to play there,” he said.

“I don’t know if I will play there at Chelsea. You need to ask the manager! I play on the left hand side and I try to do the best I can.

“It’s true I like to play as a 10. Sometimes at Chelsea we don’t play with system with a number 10, too. I don’t think Chelsea wants to change just for me (to play) as a 10. I did well in the past as a left winger and for now, I am trying to get back to that best again.”

Hazard also praised Blues boss Antonio Conte for his brutal pre-season regime.

“We are fit because we ran a lot in pre-season! You need to do this to stay at the top. We want to improve with this manager,” he added.

“He is good. We started well with 3 wins, then we suffered two defeats after the international break and then we won again. He has tried to bring confidence to the players.”