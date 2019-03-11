Hazard expects a fight to the death for top-four spot

Eden Hazard anticipates the four-way fight for two Champions League qualifying places to continue until the final day of the Premier League season.

Hazard rescued a point for Chelsea in a 1-1 draw with Wolves on Sunday, when Arsenal beat fellow top-four hopefuls Manchester United 2-0.

With Manchester City and Liverpool in a two-way title duel, there are four teams battling for the two remaining top-four spots.

Tottenham, who lost at Southampton on Saturday, have 61 points and Arsenal 60. United are on 58 and Chelsea 57, but with a game in hand.

Hazard told Chelsea TV: “It’s a good battle. Man City and Liverpool are far away, then there are four teams who want to be in the top four.

“It’s going to be a good race to the end. We have nine games to play now. We have to give everything.”

Chelsea next play Everton on Sunday, after Thursday’s Europa League last-16 second leg at Dynamo Kiev. They hold a 3-0 first-leg advantage.

The Blues lost at Wolves in December and Hazard had mixed feelings following his late intervention which salvaged a draw.

He added: “We lost away three months ago. The game was exactly the same. We created a couple of chances, but not enough.

“The good point is we gave everything until the end and we scored a goal. A bit of happiness, even if we are a bit sad.

“I like to score and then we win the game. I scored, we drew. It’s a bit disappointing.

“We need to keep going. We have a tough game on Thursday and then on Sunday.

“Let’s move forward, back in training, work together and try to win games.”