Hazard: “If Madrid made an offer, I would consider it”

Chelsea star Eden Hazard has admitted that a move to Real Madrid would be tempting.

The Champions League winners have been linked with a move for Hazard in recent months after a superb Premier League season.

The Belgian was a huge factor in the Blues’ title-winning 2016-17 campaign, scoring 16 goals in 36 Premier League games.

However, the 26-year-old has refused to pledge his future to Chelsea amid reports that Real are weighing up an offer.

“Of course, I would consider it if Madrid made an offer,” Hazard told reporters.

“I am keen to win trophies. It would be great to win the Champions League. But Chelsea’s goal is to win the Champions League as well. Honestly, I do not know what will happen.

“I only know that I still have a contract with Chelsea for three seasons and that we just had an amazing 2016-17 campaign. We want to continue on this path and want to build on this in the Champions League.

“I am feeling very well at Chelsea. But you never know what will happen.

“I have not met with the board yet to discuss a new deal. I have two games with Belgium coming up first and I am off on my holiday after that. I want to think about football as little as possible.”