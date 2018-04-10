Hazard looks on the bright side of Champions League failure

Eden Hazard believes that missing out on a Champions League place next season could actually work in Chelsea’s favour.

The Blues are currently 10 points behind 4th-placed Tottenham after Sunday’s disappointing 1-1 draw with West Ham and, with only six games remaining, look almost certain to be playing Europa League football next season.

Hazard, however, is looking on the bright side by pointing out that his side won the league last season when they were without European action.

“When you play for Chelsea you want to be in the Champions League every year but last year we didn’t play in it and we won the title,” he told the club’s official website. “So sometimes a bad thing can create a good thing.”

Like our dedicated Chelsea Facebook page for the latest news and features to your timeline

Hazard, though, insists that Chelsea will still fight until the end to reach the top four, while the FA Cup could yet mean a tough season ends with some more silverware.

“I hope, for the Chelsea fans and ourselves, that we can achieve something,” the Belgian added.

“We still have the FA Cup to play for so we need to bring this trophy to Stamford Bridge at the end of the season.

“But we will play for the Champions League, for sure.

“We need to work together. There are six games left to play in the league and we will try everything to be in the top four at the end of the season.”

More from Planet Sport: Open Era male Grand Slam winners by country: has your country won a Slam? (Tennis365)