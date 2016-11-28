Hazard makes notable omissions in title race talk

Eden Hazard believes there are just two teams capable of preventing Chelsea from winning the Premier League title this season.

After the Blues returned to top spot following their 2-1 win against Tottenham, Hazard failed to mention their opponents as potential contenders and, even more surprisingly, Arsenal, who are just three points behind Chelsea and were the last team to beat them in the league.

When asked who posed the biggest threat to Chelsea in the title race this season, Hazard told reporters: “Man City and Liverpool.

“They are both good. If we want to be there at the end, then we have to finish above them.

“Next week we go to Man City – a very good opponent. We want to keep going like this. We are full of confidence and want to win every game.”

Hazard was also asked whether the lack of European football has aided their fine start to the Premier League season.

“It’s good,” he said. “We have one week to prepare for the game and at the end of the week we know what to do when we play.

“Last year, we were just doing recovery so we weren’t always ready for the game, but that’s not the case now. We’re concentrating on the opposition during the week and give everything.

“We do lots of tactical work and video work, it depends who we’re playing. We do everything to be prepared.”