Chelsea have reportedly lowered their asking price for Eden Hazard so they can beat their rivals to sign his replacement.

Hazard’s current Chelsea deal expires next summer and Madrid are reported to be closing in on his signature, although not without matching the Stamford Bridge hierarchy’s valuation.

The Belgium international has 19 goals in all competitions as he eyes the 20 mark for the first time at Chelsea. His 16 league goals leave him top of the pile for combined finishes and assists, with 28.

There has been an update on Hazard’s future courtesy of the Spanish press, with newspaper Marca claiming that confirmation of his £100m move to Real Madrid is ‘days away’.

They state that there is a total agreement between all parties for Hazard to move to the Bernabeu and pen a six-year deal with Los Blancos.

Meanwhile, a report from Diario AS (via Football Espana) suggests that Chelsea have dropped their asking price from €116million in order to try and sort his replacement quickly.

The man they have in mind is Lille star Nicolas Pepe, who was linked with a move to Stamford Bridge yesterday as the Blues look to beat a number of rivals to his signature.

Pepe has 19 goals and 11 assists in Ligue 1 this term, and Manchester United as well as their rivals Liverpool have also been credited with interest.

Lille reportedly value Pepe at around £70million, with the wide man still under contract at the Ligue 1 side until 2022.

Get the latest personalised Blues products on our new TEAMtalk Chelsea shop!