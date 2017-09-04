Hazard omits one major name from five title contenders

Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United will be Chelsea’s major competition for the Premier League title this season, Blues star Eden Hazard believes.

Antonio Conte’s men have recovered from the shock of their opening day defeat to Burnley to post wins over Tottenham and Everton and will hope that will lay the foundations for a better defence of their title than the one they mounted under Jose Mourinho in 2015/16, when they finished 10th.

It is expected that this will be one of the closest title races in recent years, with each elite side spending millions to improve their squads.

But Hazard, who is yet to feature this season due to injury, omitted Tottenham when discussing Chelsea’s closest rivals.

“It’s not just one team, I think all of the teams have got really good players: Arsenal, Manchester United, Liverpool, Man City, and good managers as well. So we will see,” he told the Daily Mail.

“I think this year will be no different from the previous years, in the sense that every year it is difficult – especially when you play in many competitions. This year we have the Champions League as well and it is not easy to succeed in multiple competitions.

“But we will do our best and we have got depth in our squad so sometimes maybe one or two players can rest so they are 110 per cent for the next competition.

“We just want to win as many trophies as possible, for me personally I haven’t won the Champions League so maybe that one would be a little bit more special, but I would prefer us to win everything.”