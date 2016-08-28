Hazard on 100% Chelsea and how Conte has lifted Blues

Eden Hazard has discussed Chelsea’s successful start under Antonio Conte and what differences the Italian has made at Stamford Bridge following their 3-0 win over Burnley.

Hazard struggled for form as the Blues toiled under Jose Mourinho last season but looks reinvigorated under new boss Conte.

The Belgian scored a superb opening goal, racing half the length of the pitch before curling home from 20 yards after just nine minutes.

He continued to torment the Burnley defence as further goals from Willian and Victor Moses maintained Chelsea’s perfect start to the campaign.

And afterwards Hazard praised the impact of Conte, who enjoyed a successful playing career with Juventus and Italy – unlike Mourinho who never made the grade as a player.

“He’s tried to give us confidence,” Hazard told Chelsea TV. “He knows players because he used to be one.

“We had one bad season but we are trying to do better. He tries to motivate us and we are giving everything.

“He told me to sometimes to go inside, sometimes to stay wide and open up the game. He wants me to score some goals and make a difference.”