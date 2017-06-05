Hazard op a success as Chelsea reveal expected return date

Eden Hazard: Set to play at Old Trafford on Sunday

Chelsea have confirmed Eden Hazard is facing three months out after undergoing surgery on his right ankle on Monday.

The 26-year-old sustained the injury in training with the Belgium national team on Sunday

A statement on the Premier League champions’ website read: “Eden Hazard successfully underwent surgery today after sustaining a fracture to his right ankle while training with the Belgian national team. He is expected to return to training in approximately three months.”

Hazard posted a picture of himself in his hospital bed on Twitter, alongside a message which read: “Everything went well with my ankle operation, now I start the road to recovery! I will be stronger. Thank you for your support!!”

The former Lille playmaker, who played a big role in the Blues 2016/17 title success, will miss the first month of the 2017/18 campaign, which starts in less than 10 weeks’ time on August 12.

Speaking on Sunday, he said he would be happy to stay at Stamford Bridge – but admitted an approach from Real Madrid would be considered.

Asked if he would like to see an offer, the player, who has three years left on his contract at Stamford Bridge, told the Het Laatste Nieuws newspaper: ”Of course, that’s all.

“We all dream. It could be Spain, it could be staying with Chelsea.

”I think I can stay with Chelsea for many years, but it’s not something I’m thinking about right now. We’ll see.

”Previously we talked about PSG (Paris St Germain), now about (Real) Madrid, next year it will be a different club.

”In football you never know, but at the moment it’s not in my mind. I’m a Chelsea player, I have another contract for three years. We’ll see.”

Asked if he watched Real’s Champions League final win against Juventus, Hazard continued: ”Yes, but if I ever wanted to go to Real, I could get there (and be) on the bench. I want the best solution for myself.”

On Chelsea’s campaign, he added: ”We had a great season with (manager Antonio) Conte. We want to continue this season, now that we also play Champions League.

”We know it’s hard to conquer two titles in England, but we’re going to try it. It’s a pleasure to work with Conte.”