Hazard outshines Firmino; shock Man Utd man tops passing stats

Eden Hazard was rated as the Premier League’s best player this weekend, while a Manchester United man is the surprise name at the top of the most accurate passing leaderboard.

Hazard was the architect of Chelsea’s big win over Everton at Stamford Bridge on Saturday with our after-match analysis describing his performance as “irresistible”.

His performance was only marginally better than his Chelsea team-mate Pedro, while Liverpool duo Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane – who starred in our Player Ratings after their big win over Watford – were also highly commended.

However, while their efforts were widely acclaimed, there is one Manchester United man who can take some satisfaction from a first Premier League start of the season as we take a look at whoscored.com’s best and worst of the weekend stats….

Highest-rated player

Hazard – 9.76

Pedro – 9.75

Firmino – 9.34

Costa – 9.24

Mane – 9.19

Most shots on target

Aguero – 4

Sturridge – 4

Austin – 4

7 players – 3

Most successful dribbles

Adama Traore – 9

Amrabat – 8

Townsend – 7

Dembele – 6

Mahrez – 6

Most chances created

Payet – 7

De Bruyne – 6

Ozil – 5

Coutinho – 5

6 players – 4

Most touches

Pogba – 123

Fernandinho – 121

Fuchs – 109

Azpilicueta – 109

Drinkwater – 106

Best pass completion (minimum 15 passes)

Phil Jones – 97.3% (73 passes)

Pogba – 95.9% (98 passes)

Cahill – 95.5% (67 passes)

Carrick – 95.5% (88 passes)

Stanislas – 95.2% (42 passes)

Most aerials won

Vokes – 13

Dann – 10

Van Dijk – 10

Britos – 9

Benteke – 9

Most tackles and interceptions (combined)

Monreal – 12

Ashley Young – 10

Mustafi – 9

Xhaka – 9

5 players – 8

Most defensive clearances

Michael Keane – 16

Mee – 15

Phil Jones – 13

Djilobodji – 13

Chambers – 13

Worst pass completion (excluding goalkeepers)

Vokes – 35.5% (31 passes)

Craig Dawson – 47.8% (23 passes)

McAuley – 50% (20 passes)

Walcott – 50% (16 passes)

Phillips – 55.6% (18 passes)

Most unsuccessful touches

Coutinho – 8

Antonio – 6

Gundogan – 6

Lallana – 5

Rondon – 5

Pogba – 5

Most times dispossessed

Benteke – 6

Lukaku – 6

Costa – 5

Rondon – 5

3 players – 4

