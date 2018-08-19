Hazard reacts to Chelsea exit talk; gives hint over long-term future

Chelsea playmaker Eden Hazard is sitting tight at Stamford Bridge and will not agitate for a move to Real Madrid.

The 27-year-old has begun his seventh season at Chelsea, whom he joined from Lille in June 2012, after a summer of speculation over his future.

“For the moment, I am happy,” Hazard told RMC Sport.

“I have two more years of contract and we will see what will happen.

“Leave this year? I will not leave. I’m fine here, we’ll see what happens in a year or two.”

Hazard has two years to run on the five-year contract he signed in February 2015 and has been pondering an extension.

Prior to May’s FA Cup final, with Chelsea’s absence from this season’s Champions League confirmed by their fifth-placed finish in the Premier League, Hazard said the delay was because he was “waiting for good players”.

He went on to win a first FA Cup, adding to two Premier League titles, one League Cup and one Europa League title.

Then, after helping Belgium to third place at the World Cup with victory over England, Hazard added to the speculation by hinting of his desire to leave Stamford Bridge.

He said then: “After six wonderful years at Chelsea it might be time to discover something different. You all know my preferred destination.”

After playing a starring substitute role in Saturday’s 3-2 win over Arsenal, Hazard admitted Chelsea would not let him leave, despite the Spanish transfer window remaining open until the end of this month.

The closure of the English transfer window on August 9 means Chelsea now cannot sign any players until January.

Hazard added: “Everybody knows what I said after the World Cup. But I’m happy here. I do not want to talk about it yet.

“A lot of things have been said, nonsense and everything.

“The transfer window in England is over. Clubs cannot sign players. It would be a little odd if they (Chelsea) sell me now while they can’t recruit a replacement.

“We could still see (on Saturday) that the fans love me.”

Fancy the latest news on the Blues? Like our dedicated Chelsea Facebook page to get it straight to your timeline