Hazard senior reveals why son has turned down new Chelsea deal

Eden Hazard’s father has revealed that his son has turned down a contract extension at Chelsea to review interest from Real Madrid.

Hazard has long been linked with a move to the Spanish giants and fuelled that speculation by praising Real boss Zinedine Zidane last month.

The Belgian playmaker’s contract at Stamford Bridge does not expire until 2020 but Chelsea could cash in on a player who is likely to command a fee upwards of £80million.

Hazard’s father, Thierry, has further complicated matters by saying that his son has turned down an offer of a new deal from the Blues.

“What I can reveal about Eden is that he refused a contract extension,” he told Le Soir.

“This was so that, if necessary, he could follow the interest of the Real, whom he could see himself playing for.

“But, as of right now, there is no contact from Real Madrid. Eden is only one of the parties involved in his future.”