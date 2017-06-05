Hazard suffers ankle fracture; could miss start of season

Chelsea are waiting to discover if Eden Hazard will be fit for the start of next season after he fractured his right ankle.

The playmaker sustained the injury in training with Belgium on Sunday.

A tweet from his national team read: “Medical imaging showed that @hazardeden10 has a fracture in his right ankle #belcze #estbel #roadtorussia.”

No timeframe has been put on the injury – although he will miss Belgium’s international against the Czech Republic on Monday and a World Cup qualifying match in Estonia on Friday.

However, it may impact on Chelsea – for whom Hazard was back to his best last season as they won the Premier League under Antonio Conte.

The 2017/18 campaign starts in less than 10 weeks on August 12 – but three weeks before that there are pre-season games against Arsenal, Bayern Munich and Inter Milan in Singapore from July 22-29, then the Community Shield against the Gunners on August 6.