Hazard teases Real, Barcelona over move; reveals Ballon d’Or hopes

Eden Hazard has suggested he could one day seek a move to La Liga – but insists he is happy at Chelsea for now.

The Belgian player – included as the only Premier League star to make the top 10 players in EA Sports’ FIFA 18 rankings – has regularly been linked with a move to Real Madrid, whose boss Zinedine Zidane is a big fan.

The former Lille man was also suggested as a possible target for Barcelona this summer, though an ankle injury appeared to put paid to any move this summer.

Reports earlier this week suggested Chelsea were preparing a new £300,000 a week deal for Hazard and when questioned about his future, the player said: “Play in La Liga? I’m happy in England for a while and I play for one of the best clubs.”

Quizzed on whether his chances of winning the Champions League would be better served at either Barcelona and Real Madrid, the Belgian was coy, adding: “The Champions League is a tough tournament, as well as the Premier League.”

The 26-year-old was instrumental to Chelsea’s Premier League success last season, scoring 16 goals and recording five assists.

The Belgian star has previously admitted ambitions to win the Ballon d’Or , but Hazard insists he is not motivated by personal goals.

“It [the Ballon d’Or] is not a priority. I don’t play for that.”

Hazard returned from a broken ankle and featured for 30 minutes in Chelsea’s 6-0 demolition of Champions League Qarabag on Tuesday night.

Chelsea were understood to value Hazard at £100million at the start of August, but after Neymar’s £198million move to PSG and Kylian Mbappe’s loan, which will turn into a £166million transfer next summer, means the Blues may have inflated their value.

Chelsea legend Frank Lampard is in no doubt about Hazard’s ability, he told BT Sport: “He’s the magic in the Chelsea team.

“If Eden Hazard’s on his game he’s got the magic that we talk about with the Messi’s and Ronaldo’s – he can get towards that level.”