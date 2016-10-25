Hazard & Payet back to their best; worrying signs for Aguero

Xherdan Shaqiri was the pick of the players in the Premier League this weekend, while Eden Hazard and Dimitri Payet showed they are back in their groove. The same can’t be said for Sergio Aguero.

Stoke attacker Shaqiri stole the show in the Potters’ victory over Hull, scoring two wonderful goals to earn the highest rating of any player in the Premier League. Hazard was also among the top five following his impressive display in Chelsea’s 4-0 thrashing of Manchester United, while Payet created more chances than any other player in the division in West Ham’s late win over Sunderland.

Aguero, however, produced a frustrating performance in Manchester City’s draw with Southampton – no player was dispossessed more this weekend.

Highest rated player

Shaqiri -9.49

Zaha – 9.37

Hazard – 8.91

Coutinho – 8.74

Kante – 8.74

Most shots on target

Alexis – 3

Walcott – 3

Sigurdsson – 3

12 players – 2

Most successful dribbles

Zaha – 11

Aguero – 7

Walcott – 6

Payet – 6

4 players – 5

Most chances created

Payet – 7

Shaqiri – 5

Lukaku – 5

Zaha – 5

4 players – 4

Most touches

Noble – 116

Payet – 109

Herrera – 109

Elneny – 108

Valencia – 102

Best pass completion (minimum 15 passes)

Noble – 97.9% (96 passes)

Kouyate – 96.2% (53 passes)

Lingard – 95.8% (24 passes)

Ki – 95.6% (45 passes)

Ibe – 95.5% (22 passes)

Most aerials won

Van der Hoorn – 11

Negredo – 10

Jagielka – 8

Lovren – 8

Benteke – 8

Most tackles and interceptions (combined)

Romeu – 11

Gosling – 10

8 players – 8

Most defensive clearances

Francis – 15

Kouyate – 15

Cook – 13

Van der Hoorn – 13

Matip – 12

Worst pass completion (excluding goalkeepers)

Lowton – 41.2% (17 passes)

Vokes – 42.1% (19 passes)

Brunt – 45% (20 passes)

Austin – 45% (20 passes)

McClean – 50% (16 passes)

Most unsuccessful touches

Keane – 7

Watmore – 7

Benteke – 6

Son – 6

Borja – 6

Most times dispossessed

Aguero – 6

Wilson – 6

Lamela – 5

Austin – 5

Zaha – 5

Sterling – 5

