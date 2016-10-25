Hazard & Payet back to their best; worrying signs for Aguero
Xherdan Shaqiri was the pick of the players in the Premier League this weekend, while Eden Hazard and Dimitri Payet showed they are back in their groove. The same can’t be said for Sergio Aguero.
Stoke attacker Shaqiri stole the show in the Potters’ victory over Hull, scoring two wonderful goals to earn the highest rating of any player in the Premier League. Hazard was also among the top five following his impressive display in Chelsea’s 4-0 thrashing of Manchester United, while Payet created more chances than any other player in the division in West Ham’s late win over Sunderland.
Aguero, however, produced a frustrating performance in Manchester City’s draw with Southampton – no player was dispossessed more this weekend.
Highest rated player
Shaqiri -9.49
Zaha – 9.37
Hazard – 8.91
Coutinho – 8.74
Kante – 8.74
Most shots on target
Alexis – 3
Walcott – 3
Sigurdsson – 3
12 players – 2
Most successful dribbles
Zaha – 11
Aguero – 7
Walcott – 6
Payet – 6
4 players – 5
Most chances created
Payet – 7
Shaqiri – 5
Lukaku – 5
Zaha – 5
4 players – 4
Most touches
Noble – 116
Payet – 109
Herrera – 109
Elneny – 108
Valencia – 102
Best pass completion (minimum 15 passes)
Noble – 97.9% (96 passes)
Kouyate – 96.2% (53 passes)
Lingard – 95.8% (24 passes)
Ki – 95.6% (45 passes)
Ibe – 95.5% (22 passes)
Most aerials won
Van der Hoorn – 11
Negredo – 10
Jagielka – 8
Lovren – 8
Benteke – 8
Most tackles and interceptions (combined)
Romeu – 11
Gosling – 10
8 players – 8
Most defensive clearances
Francis – 15
Kouyate – 15
Cook – 13
Van der Hoorn – 13
Matip – 12
Worst pass completion (excluding goalkeepers)
Lowton – 41.2% (17 passes)
Vokes – 42.1% (19 passes)
Brunt – 45% (20 passes)
Austin – 45% (20 passes)
McClean – 50% (16 passes)
Most unsuccessful touches
Keane – 7
Watmore – 7
Benteke – 6
Son – 6
Borja – 6
Most times dispossessed
Aguero – 6
Wilson – 6
Lamela – 5
Austin – 5
Zaha – 5
Sterling – 5
