Mark Noble has revealed he took exception with Jesse Lingard for ‘screaming and diving’ in trying to win Manchester United a penalty against West Ham on Wednesday evening.

The Hammers exacted revenge on United as they knocked them out of the Carabao Cup win a 1-0 win at Old Trafford.

And having lost 2-1 to them at the London Stadium on Sunday, the result proved the perfect tonic for the Hammers.

Mind you, it was not for want of trying on United’s part. They pushed hard for an equaliser that could have taken the tie to penalties.

And they looked to win a penalty when Lingard took a tumble in the area following an apparent tug from Noble.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Noble admits he ‘told Lingard off’ for the ‘diving and screaming’. Furthermore, he joked that he never tried that sort of thing when playing for West Ham last season.

Noble, though, insists he has nothing but love for Lingard and wishes him well.

Leicester City are in for Jesse Lingard Leicester City have re-registered their interest in Jesse Lingard, while Youri Tielemans puts other clubs on high alert and Wesley Fofana admits his two dream moves.

“That’s football, he dived and I told him off for screaming,” Noble said. “Funnily enough he didn’t really do it at our place but he does it here!”

Noble added: “We had a laugh on the pitch today, I love Jesse. He’s a great character and I’m so pleased he’s come here and getting his chance.

“He’s scored some fantastic goals obviously the one against us was hurtful. But he’s a great lad and he deserves everything he gets.”

Martial performance draws heavy criticism

Manchester United striker Anthony Martial, meanwhile, has been accused of ‘doing nothing’ since signing for the club six years ago.

The 25-year-old has not scored for the Red Devils since bagging a brace during their 9-0 victory over Southampton back in February, mored than seven months ago.

He was handed his chance on Wednesday night against the Hammers but offered very little.

Now pundit Dion Dublin has turned on the France attacker for his lacklustre display.

“We need to see more from Anthony Martial, we have said it many times before but he is not helping his cause.

“I want to see him sweating and putting the ball in the back of the net. He has not done enough since being at United, you see flashes and think it is the start then he doesn’t do anything.

“His body language is horrible to watch, he doesn’t want to run around and work hard to be Manchester United’s No 9.

“There were too many parts in the game where Manchester United did not do enough, the final third was poor.”

READ MORE: Gary Neville informs Solskjaer of the signing that could lead to Man Utd sack