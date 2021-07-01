‘He wants to sign’ – Man Utd line up blockbuster deal to follow Sancho

Manchester United are reportedly ready to press ahead with their bid to sign Raphael Varane – and there is a growing belief the Real Madrid defender will be the next big name to join the club.

With a deal for Jadon Sancho seemingly – and finally – wrapped up, United are already working hard on their next target. And finding a long-term, world-class defensive partner for Harry Maguire is top of the ‘to-do list’ for director of football John Murtough.

Spanish pair Pau Torres and Sergio Ramos have both been strongly linked, while Jules Kounde remains another option. But the option that would arguably provide the greatest guarantee of success is Varane.

He’s been chased by United for a number of years. But with his deal at Real Madrid now having just 12 months to run, there’s a growing sense of opportunity for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Reports over the weekend claimed Varane has now said ‘yes’ over a move to Old Trafford.

And their prospects grew earlier this week when Spanish reports claimed United had a ‘total agreement’ to land the World Cup winner.

Multiple reports suggest he is the player United are working to sign next and they remain hopeful of a deal.

And now Guardian journalist Daniel Harris, speaking on the Football Terrace podcast, believes his signing will soon be confirmed.

“I think that’ll happen,” he said.

“I’m not certain, but I’ve been told that he wants to sign for United, he’s told Madrid he’s leaving.”

Furthermore, it’s reported that Real are seeking €60m (£51.5m) for Varane – a fee that would not put United off.

In addition, it was also recently claimed new boss Carlo Ancelotti has already accepted he’ll lose the player.

Real president Florentino Perez, however, is seemingly still doing his best to prevent the transfer going through.

Ferdinand claims Varane unlikely for United

However, Rio Ferdinand has cast serious doubts on United’s prospects of signing him.

He believes there is little chance Real will let both Varane and Sergio Ramos depart in the same summer. Furthermore, Ferdinand reckons Varane is using United to boost his chances of a bumper new deal with Los Blancos.

“Varane is just doing things, massaging the papers, the media papers and the headlines to get a bigger deal at Real Madrid,’ Ferdinand told his FIVE YouTube channel.

“If Varane doesn’t sign a new deal at Real Madrid, I’ll be surprised. Real Madrid are not letting Ramos and Varane go in the same window, 100 per cent. He’s not going anywhere, man’s gonna get a new deal.

“It’s happened in the past, it’s not new, players like [Toni] Kroos and [Bastian] Schweinsteiger have done it. At Bayern as well, they’ve all done it.”

