Heart-felt Emre Can pledge gives Liverpool future hope

Emre Can insists he “loves playing for Liverpool” and fans should not doubt his commitment to the cause amid ongoing fears he wants to leave Anfield.

The Germany midfielder falls out of contract at Anfield next summer and talks to renew his stay have so far led to an impasse.

And with Juventus keen on a deal for Can either in January, or on a free transfer next summer, Reds supporters fear the departure of a player, who is probably enjoying his best form for the club this season.

But Can, speaking to the Daily Mail, has given Liverpool hope a new deal could yet be agreed after he spoke about the player with great affection.

“I made forward steps in my three years here. It is my fourth season now in Liverpool and I played a lot of games. I am really enjoying being here. It is a great club,” he said.

“Of course I can play better sometimes, I know that, but I think my development has been good so far.

“I try to be better and I train hard for that. Why should my commitment be any different?

“I have a contract playing for the club, I earn my money here and I love to play for Liverpool.

“I don’t think about setbacks, or injury, when I am going out on the pitch. I only think about how I am going to help my team.

“[Injury] can always happen, but on the pitch I only think about how we can win the game.”

On the team’s aims for the season, Can added: “If you play for a big club like Liverpool, the goal always has to be to win and you have to win titles [trophies]. That is our aim. Hopefully this year we will do that.”

Jurgen Klopp on Emre Can future

Can’s future was also discussed by Jurgen Klopp, who said: “What I can say, in general as a club, and how I understand it, we have to still create a situation where players want to be part of it with all they have.

“In this moment, we have this. Nobody thinks about January, nobody thinks about June or July.

“Everyone wants to now be part of this but there will come transfer windows and we will see what happens.

“I always said if players come [to us] early enough then always we will find a solution, that’s not a problem.

“We have to do as a club everything until the players give me signs that they are somewhere else or whatever.

“I don’t think about it. If I start now asking Emre every day: ‘How is it going then…?’. So far there is not a shadow of a doubt that he’s 100 percent here.”