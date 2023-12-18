Hearts to battle Championship, MLS clubs for Kilmarnock star available for major bargain in January

Kilmarnock have enjoyed an excellent season so far under manager Derek McInnes and have found themselves in the race for European qualification.

One player is standing out from the rest, though, and TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal that there is interest in his services from around the world.

26-year-old winger Danny Armstrong is having a superb season, earning himself multiple Player of the Match awards including being the star man in a recent victory over champions Celtic.

TEAMtalk sources have indicated that clubs from Scotland, the English Championship and MLS are keen on doing a deal in January and have watched him over recent weeks in the hope of securing his signature.

Hearts have a strong interest in the winger, with their Sporting Director Joe Savage admitting at a recent AGM that the club are looking into a potential transfer.

Savage said it would be a million-pound deal to bring Armstrong in. TEAMtalk understands, however, that Kilmarnock would actually be willing to listen to offers of around £600,000.

Dean Smith eyes move for Kilmarnock star

Armstrong’s cut-price valuation has sparked the interest of multiple sides from the English Championship and MLS, such as Charlotte FC, who are among the American clubs keen to lure him over to the States.

Former Norwich boss Dean Smith was recently appointed as the new Charlotte manager and one of his first signings could be the talented winger should they win the race for his signature.

Kilmarnock would ideally like to hold onto Armstrong but the opportunity of a superb bargain is one that many clubs with greater financial prowess are eager to take.

TEAMtalk understands that a bid in the region of £600,000 will be difficult for the Scottish Premiership side to turn down.

Hearts will likely make an offer for Armstrong as they eye a third-place finish behind Rangers and Celtic this season, but will face a challenge as other clubs come to the table.

Another problem for Kilmarnock is that Armstrong’s contract expires in 2025 and they will have to think about cashing in before he hits the last year of his current deal and his price drops further.

Armstrong signed for Kilmarnock from Raith Rovers in the summer of 2021 and has been a key player in the side’s resurgence in the top flight.

He has made 95 appearances to date for Killie, netting an impressive 18 goals and making 20 assists in the process.

