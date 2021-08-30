Major Tottenham attacking target Dusan Vlahovic has revealed that ‘top proposals’ have been made for his signature this summer, while also stating his plans ahead of deadline day.

The Serbia international has been strongly tipped to make a switch to north London ever since it emerged that Harry Kane was looking to move away from the club. However, despite the England skipper committing his future to the club – for now – those rumours continue to persist.

A report from Football.London a fortnight ago claimed that Vlahovic was still Fabio Paratici’s top attacking target. Indeed, Spurs are still said to be looking at the 21-year-old as a potential strike partner for Kane.

Atletico Madrid are also known admirers for Vlahovic, who scored 21 Serie A goals last season. The forward has started the new campaign in a similar vein, notching three times in as many games.

Fiorentina technical director Nicolas Burdisso insisted earlier this month that his club had no intention of selling the attacker. Indeed, they are looking to extend his contract instead.

And now Vlahovic has admitted that offers have been on the table for his signature. However, he also stated that he is going nowhere.

He told Sky Sport Italia (via Fabrizio Romano): “I’ve received top proposals this summer, really big also for the club but I was never pushing to leave.

“I wanted to stay at Fiorentina… and I’m staying, yes.”

Tottenham to pursue other targets

The news will come as a blow to Spurs, who need a quality backup for Kane. However, it was always unlikely that Vlahovic would sign after the Tottenham talisman committed to the new campaign.

Spurs must now turn their attentions elsewhere for a deadline day attacking boost to Nuno Espirito Santo’s squad.

Rumours persist that a move for Wolves powerhouse Adama Traore could still happen.

Despite Traore not being a central attacker, the feeling in north London is that Son Heung-Min can fill in that role in Kane’s absence. The club also have high hopes for youngster Dane Scarlett, who featured in the Europa Conference League play-off ties against Pacos de Ferreira.

