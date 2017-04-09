Hector Bellerin lifts the lid on Alexis Sanchez’s frustration

Hector Bellerin says Alexis Sanchez is not the only Arsenal player who is upset at their recent struggles.

The Chile international is not one to pull any punches on the field, often showing his displeasure and frustration at poor performances.

Speculation about his future is rife, with reports that the former Barcelona man will not sign a new contract and instead will be moving on to new pastures.

Bellerin has however revealed that Sanchez’ passion is what makes him a “leader” at the club.

Speaking to Arsenal Player, Bellerin said: “Sometimes he’s [Sanchez] the first one to tell other players when we’re not giving 100 per cent.

“He’s a leader, we have loads of leaders in the dressing room but he’s the first one to get frustrated.

“Everyone sees that when he’s not happy he’s very expressive.

“Some people don’t show it as much as him, but when we lose or things don’t go well everyone gets frustrated.”