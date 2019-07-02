Leeds are believed to have secured a deal to sign Helder Costa on a season-long loan deal – with the arrangement reportedly granting United an option-to-buy next summer.

Both the Daily Telegraph and the Birmingham Mail reported that a deal Costa will be formalised on Monday as the Portuguese winger gears up for a season at Elland Road.

However, BBC Sport claims that the deal was held up by Leeds’ insistence of including an option to make the transfer permanent. It is understood Wolves have agreed to the request with Leeds now obliged to buy if Costa were they to gain promotion this season.

Costa, 25, recently set tongues wagging on social media by following Leeds United on Instagram. It had previously been reported that newly-promoted Aston Villa were set to win out the battle for his signature, but things have since gone quiet in that regard and it seems his move to Elland Road will be confirmed imminently.

Costa joined Wolves from Benfica, initially on loan, in 2016, before making the move permanent for a then club record £13m in January 2017. His switch to Elland Road would represent quite a coup for Leeds and Marcelo Bielsa.

It would also give Leeds quite the array of wide attacking options at their disposal, with Costa set to join fellow loanees Jack Harrison, who arrived for a second’s season loan from Manchester City on Monday, Jack Clarke, who completes the 2019/20 season at Elland Road after signing for Tottenham, as well as Gjanni Alioski also at their disposal.

Leeds also signed defender Ben White on loan from Brighton this week, ensuring a busy week for the Championship promotion hopefuls.

Danny Mills, meanwhile, has listed three reasons why Costa will have made a move to Leeds his first priority this summer.

