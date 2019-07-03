Helder Costa has set his sights on an immediate return to the Premier League after sealing a loan move to Leeds that will become a permanent deal next summer.

United, who came agonisingly close to earning promotion last season, welcomed the Portugal winger to Elland Road on Wednesday in a transfer set to be made into a permanent £15million arrangement next summer.

The 25-year-old becomes the club’s fourth summer signing after Jack Harrison, Ben White and Liam McCarron and, having won the Sky Bet Championship with Wolves in 2018, is hoping for similar success at Elland Road.

“It feels great to sign for Leeds United,” Costa told the club’s official website.

“I can’t wait to play at Elland Road soon, it is a big stadium and I’m sure the atmosphere will be great and I am ready for the challenge.

“I’m fast and I like to dribble, I would like to show good football in this stadium which is my aim and of course to help Leeds to the Premier League.

“It’s almost the same squad as last season here, the quality is there and hopefully we can push even further and get promoted this year.”

Costa began his career at Benfica and also counts Deportivo La Coruna and Monaco among his former club.

And while his move to West Yorkshire has been well received among the club’s supporters, Costa name-checked two men in former Wolves teammate Barry Douglas and manager Bielsa as being key to his decision to join the Whites.

“I’ve spoken a lot to Barry Douglas and he told me how big the club is and how amazing the fans are, so it wasn’t a tough decision to come here and I’m very happy to be here,” Costa continued.

“It’s good to know Barry, he can show me everything about how Leeds works and I’m really looking forward to start training with my new team-mates.

“I’ve heard a lot about the gaffer, he is a great manager and I know at the end of this year I will be a better player than I am today and I’m really looking forward to working with him.”

Reports in France, meanwhile, claim Leeds United are set for a 'complete takeover' from PSG's owners, QSI, in a deal that will potential make the Championship promotion hopefuls one of the world's richest clubs.

