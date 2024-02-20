‘He’ll be sold’ – Farke delighted, with ‘crucial’ Tottenham star set for Leeds move this summer

Leeds United reportedly have a great chance of signing centre-back Joe Rodon on a permanent deal this summer because Tottenham ‘don’t fancy’ him.

Ange Postecoglou decided against integrating the Wales international into the first-team squad, and sent him on a season-long loan to Elland Road.

Rodon has truly found his feet at Leeds, making 30 Championship appearances this season, helping his team to 13 clean sheets in the process.

Despite his good form, reports suggest that he isn’t in Tottenham’s plans for the future and Postecoglou is willing to sell him at the end of the campaign.

That is good news for Leeds, who would jump at the opportunity to sign him on a permanent deal.

In a press conference last month, Whites boss Daniel Farke said: “There is no doubt we are more than happy with Joe.”

“He is growing into this club more and more, a leader role, you see how much it means to him to wear this white shirt. He is crucial. We are more than happy.

“We would like him to stay for a bit longer, but right now it is not an urgent topic.”

Rodon tipped to sign for Leeds permanently

According to Tottenham transfer expert John Wenham, it is almost inevitable that Rodon will be sold by Tottenham this summer. He also thinks that Leeds is the most likely destination for him.

“I think Rodon will be sold this summer,” Wenham told Tottenham News.

“Five different managers at Tottenham have had a look at Rodon and haven’t fancied him.

“It would be a move that makes sense for all parties involved, and I believe he could fetch a fee of around £15m, which would be good business because his value was at an all-time low in the summer.

“This loan has really helped him demonstrate his quality and he has been a top addition for Leeds, so I expect that deal will be made permanent.”

As mentioned, Leeds will be keen to sign Rodon so will no doubt do everything they can to match his £15m price tag.

Signing the defender will be even more likely if Leeds are promoted back into the Premier League.

They currently sit in second place in the Championship table but are only above third-placed Ipswich Town on goal difference.

The Whites face Leicester City in a huge top-of-the-table clash on Friday.

