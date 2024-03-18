Man City to help Barcelona sign player Pep Guardiola wants out; English club launch rival ‘offer’

Man City could sign Las Palmas defender Mika Marmol and give Barcelona the funds to bring in Joao Cancelo

Manchester City are planning to sell Joao Cancelo in the summer and they could reportedly help Barcelona fund a move for him.

The Portuguese right-back was one of the Cityzens’ star players between 2020 and 2022 but his differences with Pep Guardiola have seen him loaned out in the last two seasons.

Cancelo spent the second half of the 2022-23 campaign with Bayern Munich, before signing for Barcelona for a season-long deal in September last year.

He has established himself as a key player for the Catalans having made 32 appearances so far, scoring four goals and making four assists in the process.

TEAMtalk sources have confirmed that Man City are keen to get Cancelo off the books for good this summer as he does not see eye-to-eye with Guardiola and he is not part of the manager’s plans.

Barcelona are very interested in signing Cancelo on a permanent deal but due to their ongoing financial issues they could find it difficult to do so.

In an ideal world, they’d like to re-sign him on loan but Man City are reportedly determined to sell him. At the very least, they will demand an obligation to buy is included in any loan deal.

It now seems, however, that Guardiola and Co could give Barcelona a helping hand in getting the funds for a transfer.

Barca want Cancelo as Man City consider ‘offer’ from English club

According to journalist Matteo Moretto, Man City are planning to make a move for Las Palmas defender Mika Marmol this summer.

The 22-year-old has been highly impressive in his maiden LaLiga campaign. He has been a key player in the heart of the Las Palmas defence, which has earned plaudits from many pundits following their promotion last term.

Man City reportedly ‘plan to sign Marmol and then loan him to fellow City Group club Girona’ so he can continue to develop in Spain.

Barcelona have a 50% sell-on clause inserted in Moretto’s contract, which means that they’ll benefit from him being sold this summer.

With that in mind, Man City could effectively give Barcelona some of the funds that they could use to sign Cancelo.

It’s claimed that Cancelo wants the Cityzens to allow him to leave at an ‘affordable price’ as his preference would be to stay at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona aren’t the only side interested in signing him, though.

Sport state that Man City are also mulling over ‘two offers from unnamed clubs in England and Saudi Arabia’ – so everything points towards the full-back leaving on a permanent deal this summer.

Arsenal have previously been linked with a move for Cancelo but it is unclear at this stage which English club has made an approach for him.

