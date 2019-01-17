Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson reckons the club’s star man Mohamed Salah shares many similarities with another of their great modern-day centre forwards.

According to the Reds skipper, Egyptian king Salah has the same relentless attitude to ensure Liverpool win as he saw under former favourite Luis Suarez.

And Henderson insists the comparisons do not end there, with both players willing to take a kick off defenders in order to score or create chances.

Suarez left Liverpool for Barcelona in 2014 in a £65million deal and only missed 10 matches for Liverpool during his final two seasons at the club – most of which were as a result of suspension, rather than injuries.

Speaking to the Liverpool Echo, Henderson piled the plaudits on Salah – a man who now has 61 goals in 82 appearances for the Reds in all competitions.

“Yeah, Mo’s the same,” Henderson said.

“He’s got this very strong mentality.

“If they try to put pressure on him, they will only make him better.

“The more people are against him, the more he will want to prove them wrong.”

Liverpool face Crystal Palace at the weekend looking to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table to seven points once again – though Pep Guardiola has warned the Reds about the pressures on life at the summit.