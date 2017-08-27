Henderson: Liverpool players not speaking about Coutinho

Jordan Henderson insists that Liverpool players “haven’t spoken about” Philippe Coutinho’s transfer saga.

Coutinho’s future at Anfield remains uncertain, with the transfer window closing in just four days.

Barcelona have openly pursued the Brazilian throughout the summer, with one of their players starting the public tapping-up proceedings on Friday.

By Sunday, it has been reported that Coutinho will negotiate his Liverpool exit for the summer of 2018, such is his desperation to move to the Nou Camp.

Henderson insists that the player is not a topic of discussion for his teammates, however.

“It’s easy. Whatever happens with players coming in and going out, you stick together as a team and focus on what’s important, which is playing well,” he said.

“We haven’t spoken about [Coutinho]. We have just continued to get on with the job as normal. We have started pretty well and hopefully we can now kick on against Arsenal.”