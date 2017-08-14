Henderson makes admission over Coutinho’s Liverpool future

Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson fears he won’t be able to ‘influence the situation’ regarding Philippe Coutinho’s possible departure from the club.

Coutinho has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona in this transfer window as the Spanish giants seek a replacement for Neymar – who moved to Paris Saint-Germain for a world record fee of €222million.

The Brazil international missed Liverpool’s 3-3 draw at Watford on Saturday through a back injury and hasn’t travelled with his teammates to Germany as they prepare for a Champions League play-off against Hoffenheim.

Henderson has made the trip to Germany and understands that the decision is totally up to Coutinho despite the club aiming to keep hold of the 25-year-old.

“It’s obviously a difficult situation for Phil. Whatever I say won’t help the situation,” he said. “You expect things like this to happen in transfer windows, players going, players coming in.”

“If you ask everyone they want Phil to stay because he’s a world-class player,” he added.

Although the heavy rumours surrounding Coutinho’s future on Merseyside, the England midfielder has claimed the squad are fully focussed ahead of the first-leg on Wednesday.

“As players, we’re fully focused on the job at hand and the game. You’ve got to focus on what’s important and that’s obviously the game tomorrow. It shouldn’t have any effect at all.”

Henderson and Coutinho have been Liverpool teammates for a number of years, but the Reds skipper understands that he can’t get in the way if Barcelona want their man.

“I don’t think I can influence the situation, but I can have conversations with Phil,” he explained. “He’s my team-mate, I’m close to him because I’ve played with him for a few years and I’ve got a lot of respect for him.