Henderson references 2014 and makes Liverpool trophy pledge

Captain Jordan Henderson has insisted that Liverpool are ready to win trophies ahead of their clash with Manchester United.

Jurgen Klopp’s side can take back top spot in the Premier League when they host rivals United at Anfield on Sunday.

Liverpool have not won a league title since 1990, but came close in 2014 before a home defeat to Chelsea dealt them a crushing blow, and their failure has not been forgotten by Henderson.

“That is something I have had to live with,” he told the Telegraph.

“But we are years on here, a totally different squad of players and totally different scenario.

“I don’t like to look too far back into the past. All I’m focused on is to keep winning games for this football club, as many as we can, to be successful and to end up winning trophies.

“I feel we’re ready. We definitely have the potential to win trophies.

“I have every confidence with the talent that we’ve got and the people in the dressing room that we can go and produce trophies in the very near future and hopefully it’s this season.”