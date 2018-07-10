Henderson, Vardy fit as England report clean bill of health

England will select from a fully-fit squad ahead of their first World Cup semi-final in 28 years on Wednesday.

The Three Lions take on Croatia in Moscow on Wednesday looking to earn a place in Sunday’s final.

Gareth Southgate put his squad through their paces at the Spartak Zelenogorsk stadium on Tuesday morning ahead of a flight to the Russian capital.

Despite the prospect of England reaching a first World Cup final since lifting the trophy on home soil in 1966, the squad looked relaxed during the open section of their morning session.

There was a surprise inclusion among the 23 players as a rubber chicken was thrown around in the early part of training.

Jordan Henderson – one of England’s star men in the tournament so far – was a fitness worry with a tight hamstring but trained fully alongside Jamie Vardy, who missed Saturday’s win over Sweden with a groin injury.

With every player set to be at his disposal, it remains to be seen if Southgate sticks with the same line-up that started against both Colombia and Sweden to reach the last four.

England take on Croatia at the Luzhniki Stadium at 1900BST on Wednesday, hoping to get the win that would see them return to the same venue to face either France or Belgium in the final on Sunday.