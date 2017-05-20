Henrikh Mkhitaryan demands Man Utd win to complete ‘Treble’

Manchester United will have had an “amazing” season if they add the Europa League to the League Cup and the Community Shield, claims Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Jose Morinho’s United have finished the season in sixth place and need to beat Ajax in Stockholm on Wednesday to secure Champions League football next season.

Reflecting on the importance of Wednesday’s match, Mkhitaryan told Sky Sports: “We want to win and have to win, for us it is very important to win this trophy, and also the opportunity to play in the Champions League because Manchester United are not the team who has to play three years in a row in the Europa League.

“It’s going to be one of the most important games in my life. I don’t want to lose this opportunity. I am only thinking of winning that game, I know we are able to win, and I know it will be a big pleasure to win it. Failing to win is not an option.”

Mkhitaryan believes a ‘third’ trophy of the season would be a great achievement for Jose Mourinho’s side, though perhaps someone ought to tell the Armenian that the Community Shield doesn’t really count!

“If we are going to win the Europa League final it will be an amazing season for us, because have already won two trophies, and this one would be the third one,” he added.