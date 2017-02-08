Henry: ‘Assuming Arsenal want me would be pretentious’

Thierry Henry has discussed the prospect of managing Arsenal, insisting that ideas of him being destined for a return may not be true.

Henry has been pegged as a potential future Gunners manager for some time, with the Frenchman considered a club legend at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal’s record goalscorer is eager to one day manage the club, but admits he must first prove himself.

“Everyone thinks I dream of Arsenal. Yes. But it’s just a dream,” he told L’Equipe. “How could I be pretentious enough to think they’ll have me?

“I’m just starting. I’m trying to become a coach. I’ve no pretence to know where I could go one day. I’ll go where I’m wanted.”

Henry, now Roberto Martinez’s assistant manager at Belgium, had the opportunity to join the club’s coaching staff last year but the move broke down when Arsene Wenger insisted he must choose between a role as the Under-18s coach or as a Sky Sports pundit.

“It was simple. The academy boss offered me the post of Under-18s coach. Arsene said that it was not compatible with my role as a pundit,” the 39-year-old said.

“It finished there. I’ve enormous respect for Arsenal. I left. I was not disappointed.

“I have no priority. I must prove that I am able to coach.”

