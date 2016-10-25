Henry: Pogba needs time to adapt to Premier League

Thierry Henry has come to the defence of his compatriot Paul Pogba in the wake of criticism about his Manchester United form.

Pogba, whose former club Juventus have revealed the full details of his world-record transfer move back to Old Trafford, has struggled to hit the ground running again, but Henry believes that this is perfectly normal.

“I think that [Jose] Mourinho is still looking for his best XI, his best system,” said Henry at a Puma event at Kolkata.

“To talk about Paul Pogba, we are talking about a quality player. When I arrived in the Premier League, I didn’t play well in the beginning.

“A lot of players don’t play well in the beginning. It’s a process, [but] nowadays the press and fans don’t give a lot of time for people to adapt.

“Pogba needs to adapt. We all know the qualities he possesses. I think he can deliver. That’s my personal opinion.

“Then it depends on Mourinho, he should know where or where not he used be playing. It’s not an easy one, he [Mourinho] has also just arrived [and] he’s also trying to learn about his player.”