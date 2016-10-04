Herrera: 2012 collapse to City can inspire Man Utd

Ander Herrera says the current Man Utd side can take inspiration from the 2012 Premier League title collapse when they were pipped by their derby rivals.



Man City won the title in dramatic fashion four years ago on the final day of the season after chasing down United’s seemingly insurmountable lead.

Midfielder Herrera believes City’s triumph then simply serves to highlight how quickly fortunes can change in the Premier League, with the draw against Stoke leaving United five points adrift less than two months into the season.

“You never know. When I was in Spain [with Athletic Bilbao], I remember United being eight points ahead of City with only six games but they still lost that title,” Herrera said.

“So in the Premier League, anything can happen. You never know because anything can happen whether you are in front or behind the opponent.

READ MORE:

Man Utd star Zlatan reveals what keeps him motivated at 35

Mata ‘angry’ despite Man Utd playing ‘really well’

“But we are very sad because we should have won clearly against Stoke. These are the kind of games we shouldn’t draw at home because we played fantastic. That is why we are not happy.

“When you want to fight for everything these days are more painful because we want to fight for everything.

“We did everything to win. We created maybe 11 chances. I hope next time we play as well we can win maybe 6-0.

“After the last international break we lost three games in a row so we have to avoid that. We have to come back very strong.”