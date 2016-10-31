Herrera backs struggling Ibrahimovic to overcome goal drought

Ander Herrera has backed Zlatan Ibrahimovic to start finding form and insisted he is not the only player guilty of missing chances.

The legendary Swedish striker is on his worst goal drought since 2007 when he went six games without finding the back of the net for AC Milan.

Ibrahimovic spurned a whole host of chances as 10-man Manchester United were held to a 0-0 draw against Burnley, meaning Jose Mourinho’s side have now won one of their last seven Premier League games and down to eighth in the table.

Herrera, though, said Ibrahimovic has all the attributes to return to his very best and is confident he will score plenty of goals during his time with the Red Devils.

“I think if one player can get back and pass this moment it’s him because of his attitude, his character, the way he works,” Herrera said.

“I have no doubt he is going to score a lot of goals for us. But it is not only him – we have missed a lot of chances, not only him.

“He is giving us a lot of things for the team. Some of the chances we created came because of him, so we cannot tell him anything.

“We have to say that we have one of the best strikers in the world and his attitude, his character, is top.”