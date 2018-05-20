Herrera calm despite talk Man Utd could sign four new midfielders

Ander Herrera refuses to panic despite his admission that he may have little choice but to move on from Manchester United this summer – especially if the club sign an abundance of new midfielders.

The Spain star has seen his influence under Jose Mourinho wane this season, making just 13 Premier League starts.

Although the 28-year-old is believed to be a valued member of Mourinho’s squad and the United boss is understood to be happy to keep him, Herrera is well aware things could chance quickly this summer.

“I want to be here next season and unless the club sack me, I will be here in pre-season and fight to keep adding games to my total,” he said in The Guardian.

“In football, what today is black is white tomorrow. So if you think about what can happen in the summer, maybe the club signs four midfielders and they don’t want me any more.

“The only thing I can do is train well today and train well tomorrow. That’s all I can say – and of course if the club wants to talk to me [to extend my contract, which runs out in June 2019] I will listen to them because I am happy here.”

Herrera insists he doesn’t get too low when he is left out of Mourinho’s starting XIs.

“I don’t think if you don’t take your chance it’s the last chance you have in the season,” added Herrera.”I don’t go crazy when I don’t have my best game and say: ‘Oof, I’ve lost my chance, I’m not going to play again’.

“I know some of my team-mates, and some footballers, are up and down. If I play well I’m not very happy and if I play badly I’m not very sad. My age and experience has helped me keep that balance.

“If you work hard and respect the ones who are playing at that moment but try to give everything you have, whether that’s five minutes or 30 minutes, sooner or later football is fair. I really believe that.”

