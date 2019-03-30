Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has begun his charm offensive designed to keep Ander Herrera at Manchester United and prevent him joining PSG or Arsenal on a free transfer.

The £29million signing from Athletic Bilbao in 2014 looks to be heading to Ligue 1 on a free transfer at the end of the season.

According to reports, the offer PSG have put on the table is too good for the 29-year-old to turn down and Herrera is seriously thinking about walking away on a free transfer.

Herrera is reportedly seeking a wage packet of around £150,000 per week, with ESPN recently claiming there was still a ‘significant gap’ between the deal United were offering the player and what he was demanding.

Solskjaer, having signed a deal to stay as manager for the next three seasons, clearly wants the Spanish midfielder to stay.

“We want the best players in this club,” he said.

“Let’s hope club and player find an agreement. We will have a strong squad next season. Ander has been very good since I came in.”

Herrera, who is also interesting Arsenal, Juventus, Inter Milan and Barcelona, recently told El Periodico: “It is logical (PSG interest and a possible United exit) when you are into your final three months of contract. I knew that something would come out.

“I am handling it normally and concentrating on playing football between now and the end of the season. I am leaving the rest to my agent – both discussions with United over a contract extension and talks with other clubs over a potential move.

“I am not concerning myself with whether or not my Premier League adventure will be over in four months – I do not know. I am enjoying myself with England’s biggest club, where the supporters appreciate me. They treat me exceptionally well, so I must listen, even if I do not know what will happen.”

Herrera could be involved as Solskjaer kicks off his permanent reign against Watford in Saturday’s Premier League match.

Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford are two other stars that have been linked with moves away and individuals that Solskjaer believes can fulfil their ambitions right where they are.

“I would believe so, that’s our aim as a club to be achieving what we have done in the past and that is the expectations here and of course we are hoping to build a team strong enough worthy of the history of the club,” the Norwegian said.

“Yeah (they are two players we can build on), and you have got loads of players who you can build a team around and those are the two that you asked me about. They are vital for our future.”

