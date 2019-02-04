Herrera in realistic outlook over Solskjaer invincible claims

Ander Herrera has warned Manchester United it would be a “big mistake” to lose focus ahead of their mammoth month – and insists it is “impossible” to stay unbeaten under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The midfielder remains wary of getting carried away after Sunday’s 1-0 win at Leicester – a game in which Marcus Rashford ignored his manager’s instructions to fire in the early winner.

United moved up to fifth in the Premier League, two points behind the top four, and go to Fulham on Saturday before hosting Paris Saint Germain in the last 16 of the Champions League next Tuesday – Kylian Mbappe has already had his say ahead of the huge tussle.

After that comes an FA Cup fifth-round trip to Chelsea on February 18, which is quickly followed by an Old Trafford showdown with Premier League leaders Liverpool as United do battle on three fronts this month.

However, Herrera has called for attention to remain on Fulham.

He said: “It will be a big mistake if we think further than Fulham, that’s a massive game for us because Chelsea are playing (Manchester) City. Let’s go game by game, because if you lose one game you regret.

“Now for Fulham, then we will think about PSG. The best way to prepare for the PSG game is to try and win away at Fulham and that’s the way I think.”

United have at least 16 games left this season in three different competitions – including league matches against Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal as well as the trip to Paris – and Herrera does not think the Red Devils will be able to extend their unbeaten run under Solskjaer until the end of the campaign.

“That is impossible, the Premier League is so tough, City is a fantastic team and they lost away at Newcastle the other day,” he said.

“In the Premier League it’s impossible to go unbeaten from when the manager came in, to have 25 or 30 games unbeaten.”

Get the latest personalised Red Devils products on our new TEAMtalk Man Utd shop!