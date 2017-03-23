Herrera insists De Gea ‘can be a United legend if he wants to’

Ander Herrera admitted he has been working hard to keep David De Gea at Manchester United.

The Spanish midfielder has been heaping praise on the goalkeeper, who remains a longstanding target for Real Madrid.

“I wish I could play with him for a long time, for me he’s the best,” Herrera told Radio Marca.

“Never before has a goalkeeper at Manchester United been voted as the best player by the team and the fans, he’s managed it three years in a row.”

Well, never before have Manchester United needed their goalkeeper so much, Ander.

“He’s a phenomenon and has a great gift in his reflexes, I want him to continue as he can be a United legend if he wants to.

“His move to Madrid did not go through and he adapted very well to that situation, playing out of his skin. That says a lot about him.”