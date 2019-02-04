Ander Herrera rejected the chance to add salt to Jose Mourinho’s wounds when asked for his thoughts on the job he did at Manchester United compared to successor Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The in-form Marcus Rashford scored his eighth goal in 13 outings to earn a 1-0 victory at the King Power Stadium – and secure in-form United a ninth win in 10 outings under the Norwegian’s command.

The form United have enjoyed is in stark contrast to life under former boss Mourinho, whose reign at Old Trafford was punctured by rows and disagreements with a number of the club’s leading stars.

With United appearing to make plans to hand Solskjaer the job on a permanent basis, a report on Monday claimed the club would furnish the Norwegian with £200m to spend this summer.

But Herrera – the club’s Player of the Year under Mourinho in 2016/17 – refused to weigh in on whether Solskjaer should get the job permanently or compare what he has done to predecessor Mourinho, despite the immediate turnaround since the Portuguese was sacked in December.

Herrera commented: “We are very happy with him [Solskjaer] at the moment but it’s not my decision.

“I’m not going to do comparisons. I am only going to speak about what is happening now. I’m not comparing. We are very happy with him, everyone feels free.

“We’re playing with a lot of freedom, this is one of the things he is talking about every day.”

Herrera, meanwhile, has laughed off claims the club can go through the rest of the season unbeaten after extending their run under Solskjaer at the King Power Stadium.

