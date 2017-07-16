Herrera: Man Utd the team to beat in the Champions League

Manchester United will be ‘one of the teams to beat’ in bext season’s Champions League next season, says midfielder Ander Herrera.

United will return to the competition after winning the Europa League last season, despite failing to finish in the top four in the Premier League.

However, despite their recent lack of top level success, Herrera insists Man Utd should be considered one of the favourites to win Europe’s most coveted prize.

“Getting back into the Champions League was fundamental to the club because we are going to be one of the rivals to beat,” he said.

“We are a strong team with a winning coach.”

United will face Real Madrid twice in the next month, once in the International Champions Cup and once in the European Super Cup.

It’s a test Herrera is relishing, as it will give them a chance to measure themselves against the best.

“Madrid are the most powerful team of the moment.

“They have won the last two Champions Leagues, but a Super Cup final always motivates me.