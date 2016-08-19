Herrera reveals new Man Utd role after talks with Mourinho

Ander Herrera has been assured of his future at Manchester United following talks with Jose Mourinho and has revealed he will be given a new role in the side this season.

Herrera partnered Marouane Fellaini in a deep midfield role during their victory over Bournemouth on the opening day of the Premier League season.

The former Spanish Under-21 midfielder is likely to have to continue in that role – instead of a more attacking one – following the £89million arrival of Paul Pogba from Juventus this summer.

Herera was in and out the team under previous manager Louis van Gaal but the player has revealed that he has received assurances from Mourinho that he will play a key part in this campaign.

“I had to do a different role in the team and I think I can be important there for the manager,” Herrera told MUTV.

“I have spoken with the manager and we are agreed with that, that I can be an important player for the team and that I can help the team in that position.

“I think I can win a lot of balls back for the team. My instinct is to try to win the ball back for the team as quickly as possible.”