Herrera says he knew truth about his future would come out

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera has admitted his agent is in talks with other clubs over a summer transfer.

The 29-year-old Spanish star has been recently linked with a move away from Old Trafford with his contract expiring this summer.

A report from The Sun had claimed that Herrera had accepted a four-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain worth £150,000 a week.

ESPN then claimed that Herrera, who has been in contract talks with the Red Devils since the summer, is keen on extending his deal by another year.

Now though the former Athletic Bilbao man has admitted that his future is up in the air, but in the hands of his agent.

“It is logical (PSG interest and a possible United exit) when you are into your final three months of contract,” he told El Periodico. “I knew that something would come out.

“I am handling it normally and concentrating on playing football between now and the end of the season. I am leaving the rest to my agent – both discussions with United over a contract extension and talks with other clubs over a potential move.

“I am not concerning myself with whether or not my Premier League adventure will be over in four months – I do not know. I am enjoying myself with England’s biggest club, where the supporters appreciate me. They treat me exceptionally well, so I must listen, even if I do not know what will happen.”

