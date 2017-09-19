Herrera sends message to Mourinho over lack of Man Utd starts

Ander Herrera has once again insisted he is happy to bide his time for game time at Manchester United – and insists he feels just as important for the club as he did last season.

Herrera has made just two starts for United this season and did not even make the matchday squad for the Champions League opener against Basel, but the midfielder is not getting het up by the situation.

“I feel as important as I did last season,” he said, when asked if he had anything he needs to discuss with Jose Mourinho.

“I am a team player and I always say that and if the manager decides to keep me on the bench I will be ready. I said that last season and it is the same now.”

Herrera is reportedly in line for a new Manchester United deal amid further rumours of interest from Barcelona, but the player insists he is fully appreciative about life as a Manchester United player.

“I know how lucky I am to play for Manchester United. That’s all,” he added.

“I will try to enjoy every minute I have on the pitch. I want to win titles and feel part of the team and feel important and I really do feel important because the manager makes me feel important.”

Herrera, meanwhile, has explained why all the title pressure is on Manchester City, not Manchester United.