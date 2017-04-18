Herrera the top performer; Diego Costa’s decline exemplified
Ander Herrera was the Premier League’s best player this weekend, while Tottenham had a number of standout performers too. But it goes from bad to worse for struggling Chelsea star Diego Costa.
Herrera had a tremendous game in the Manchester United midfield as his side defeated Chelsea 2-0 – though the Spaniard’s controversial role in their opening game the subject of scrutiny in our Ref Review.
Chelsea’s defeat at Old Trafford means the title race remains very much alive after Tottenham dismantled Bournemouth the previous day – and the likes of Mousa Dembele, Jan Vertonghen, Heung-min Son and Harry Kane also featured prominently in the best of the weekend stats.
Here, Whoscored.com pick out both the best and worst performers from the weekend’s Premier League action.
Highest-rated players
Herrera – 9.12
Firmino – 8.97
Barkley – 8.85
Kane – 8.84
Son – 8.63
Most shots on target
Kane – 4
Vokes – 3
Benteke – 3
Sigurdsson – 3
Son – 3
Most successful dribbles
Gaston – 5
Firmino – 5
Maguire – 5
Traore – 5
5 players – 4
Most chances created
Baines – 6
Fabregas – 5
Barkley – 5
7 players – 4
Most touches
Vertonghen – 112
Xhaka – 103
Maguire – 101
Barkley – 97
Hojbjerg – 96
Best pass completion (minimum 15 passes)
Dembele – 98.5% (65 passes)
Walker – 96% (50 passes)
Tom Carroll – 95.2% (21 passes)
Pugh – 94.7% (19 passes)
Mirallas – 95.3% (31 passes)
Most aerials won
Benteke – 12
Ulloa – 8
Fernandez – 8
5 players – 7
Most tackles and interceptions (combined)
Kante – 12
Cahill – 11
Billy Jones – 9
Hojbjerg – 9
6 players – 8
Most defensive clearances
Jagielka – 13
Collins – 13
Huth – 11
O’Shea – 10
Williams – 10
Holgate – 10
Worst pass completion (excluding goalkeepers)
Benteke – 39.1% (23 passes)
Albrighton – 44% (25 passes)
Moses – 50% (16 passes)
Craig Dawson – 51.6% (31 passes)
Fuchs – 53.3% (30 passes)
Most unsuccessful touches
Costa – 6
Kane – 6
Anichebe – 5
Alexis – 5
Hazard – 5
Friend – 5
Most times dispossessed
Costa – 10
Aguero – 7
Barkley – 6
Brady – 6
11 players – 4