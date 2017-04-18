Herrera the top performer; Diego Costa’s decline exemplified

Ander Herrera was the Premier League’s best player this weekend, while Tottenham had a number of standout performers too. But it goes from bad to worse for struggling Chelsea star Diego Costa.

Herrera had a tremendous game in the Manchester United midfield as his side defeated Chelsea 2-0 – though the Spaniard’s controversial role in their opening game the subject of scrutiny in our Ref Review.

Chelsea’s defeat at Old Trafford means the title race remains very much alive after Tottenham dismantled Bournemouth the previous day – and the likes of Mousa Dembele, Jan Vertonghen, Heung-min Son and Harry Kane also featured prominently in the best of the weekend stats.

Here, pick out both the best and worst performers from the weekend’s Premier League action.

Highest-rated players

Herrera – 9.12

Firmino – 8.97

Barkley – 8.85

Kane – 8.84

Son – 8.63

Most shots on target

Harry Kane: Should have had hat-trick

Harry Kane: Should have had hat-trick

Kane – 4

Vokes – 3

Benteke – 3

Sigurdsson – 3

Son – 3

Most successful dribbles

Nacho Monreal (r): Given the runaround

Nacho Monreal (r): Given the runaround

Gaston – 5

Firmino – 5

Maguire – 5

Traore – 5

5 players – 4

Most chances created

Baines – 6

Fabregas – 5

Barkley – 5

7 players – 4

Most touches

Vertonghen – 112

Xhaka – 103

Maguire – 101

Barkley – 97

Hojbjerg – 96

Best pass completion (minimum 15 passes)

Dembele – 98.5% (65 passes)

Walker – 96% (50 passes)

Tom Carroll – 95.2% (21 passes)

Pugh – 94.7% (19 passes)

Mirallas – 95.3% (31 passes)

Most aerials won

Christian Benteke: Is a real handful on his day

Christian Benteke: Is a real handful on his day

Benteke – 12

Ulloa – 8

Fernandez – 8

5 players – 7

Most tackles and interceptions (combined)

Kante – 12

Cahill – 11

Billy Jones – 9

Hojbjerg – 9

6 players – 8

Most defensive clearances

Jagielka – 13

Collins – 13

Huth – 11

O’Shea – 10

Williams – 10

Holgate – 10

Worst pass completion (excluding goalkeepers)

Benteke – 39.1% (23 passes)

Albrighton – 44% (25 passes)

Moses – 50% (16 passes)

Craig Dawson – 51.6% (31 passes)

Fuchs – 53.3% (30 passes)

Most unsuccessful touches

Costa – 6

Kane – 6

Anichebe – 5

Alexis – 5

Hazard – 5

Friend – 5

Most times dispossessed

Costa – 10

Aguero – 7

Barkley – 6

Brady – 6

11 players – 4